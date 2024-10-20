- 0. Functions4h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions1h 16m
- 5. Applications of Derivatives2h 19m
- 6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals48m
- 8. Definite Integrals3h 8m
Introduction to Definite Integrals
Multiple Choice
Write the two definite integrals subtracted below as a single integral.
∫16x2−5xdx−∫106x2−5xdx
A
∫101x2−5xdx
B
∫110x2−5xdx
C
∫69x2−5xdx
D
∫96x2−5xdx
