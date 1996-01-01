Effect Size (Cohen's d) Calculator

Find Cohen's d and Hedges' g from raw data, summary statistics, or a t-statistic — for independent-samples, paired/repeated-measures, and one-sample designs. See exactly how much two distributions overlap, get a step-by-step solution, and translate the number into plain English.

Background

Cohen's d is a standardized measure of how far apart two means are, expressed in standard-deviation units rather than the original scale. Unlike a p-value, effect size doesn't depend on sample size — it answers "how big is the difference?" rather than "is the difference statistically detectable?"