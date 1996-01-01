A/B Test Significance Calculator

Compare conversion rates across variants. Pick a baseline (usually Control A), and we’ll compute p-value, confidence, lift, and a significance call for each variant vs the baseline using a two-proportion z-test. Supports A/B/n (multiple variants) — each variant is compared to your chosen baseline.

Background

Each comparison is a standard two-proportion z-test (baseline vs one variant). For true A/B/n experiments, be careful with repeated comparisons (multiple testing) and stopping rules. This tool is ideal for fast checks and clear reporting.