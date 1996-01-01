Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
All Calculators & ConvertersAll calculators

Enter values

Tip: Use the original experience as baseline (often A).

Variant A

Conversions must be ≤ visitors.

Variant B

Commas and spaces are OK.

Add up to Variant H. Each additional variant is compared against the baseline.

Use two-sided unless your decision rule was set in advance.

Options:

Result:

No results yet. Enter values and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Enter visitors and conversions for each variant.
  • Pick a baseline (usually the control) and select confidence + hypothesis.
  • Click Calculate to see results for every variant vs the baseline.

What this calculator computes

  • Rates: p = conversions / visitors for each variant
  • Lift vs baseline: absolute and relative lift for each variant
  • z-test: pooled standard error, z-stat, and p-value per comparison
  • Confidence interval: for the difference (variant − baseline) using an unpooled SE

Statistical vs Practical Significance

A result can be statistically significant but still not be practically meaningful.

  • Statistical significance means the difference is unlikely due to chance at your chosen confidence level.
  • Practical significance asks whether the lift is large enough to matter for your product or business goals.
  • Always review effect size, confidence intervals, and guardrail metrics — not just the p-value — before shipping.

Tip: A tiny lift can be “significant” with huge samples, while a meaningful lift may be inconclusive with small samples.

Formula & Equation Used

Rates: p = x / n

Pooled rate: p̂ = (x0 + x1) / (n0 + n1)

SE (pooled): SE = √(p̂(1−p̂)(1/n0 + 1/n1))

z-stat: z = (p1 − p0) / SE

CI for Δ: Δ ± z* · √(p0(1−p0)/n0 + p1(1−p1)/n1)

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Classic A/B test (two-sided, 95%)

Variant A is the baseline. You observe 420 conversions out of 10,000 visitors for A and 510 out of 10,000 for B. Is B statistically different from A?

  1. Compute rates: pA = 420 / 10000 = 0.042, pB = 510 / 10000 = 0.051.
  2. Absolute lift: Δ = pB − pA = 0.009 (+0.90 pp).
  3. Pooled rate: p̂ = (420 + 510) / (10000 + 10000) = 0.0465.
  4. Pooled SE: SE = √(p̂(1−p̂)(1/nA + 1/nB)) ≈ 0.00298.
  5. z-statistic: z = Δ / SE ≈ 3.02.
  6. Answer: p-value < 0.05 ⇒ statistically significant. Variant B outperforms A.

Example 2 — One-sided “B > A” decision rule

You pre-decided to ship only if B beats A. A has 1,500 / 25,000 conversions, B has 1,605 / 25,000. Is B significantly better at 95% confidence?

  1. Rates: pA = 0.060, pB = 0.0642.
  2. Lift: Δ = 0.0042 (+0.42 pp).
  3. Pooled rate: p̂ = (1500 + 1605) / 50000 = 0.0621.
  4. Pooled SE: SE ≈ 0.00216.
  5. z-statistic: z ≈ 1.94.
  6. Answer: One-sided p-value < 0.05 ⇒ B is significantly better than A.

Example 3 — Baseline wins (variant is worse)

Baseline A has 1,000 / 20,000 conversions. Variant B has 860 / 20,000. Did the variant hurt performance?

  1. Rates: pA = 0.050, pB = 0.043.
  2. Lift: Δ = −0.007 (−0.70 pp).
  3. Pooled rate: p̂ = (1000 + 860) / 40000 = 0.0465.
  4. Pooled SE: SE ≈ 0.00211.
  5. z-statistic: z ≈ −3.32.
  6. Answer: p-value < 0.05 and Δ < 0 ⇒ variant B is significantly worse. Baseline A is the winner.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does “statistically significant” mean?

It means the observed difference is unlikely under the “no difference” assumption at your chosen α.

Q: A/B/n — is it OK to compare many variants?

You can, but multiple comparisons increase false positives. Treat this as a fast check, and consider a multiple-testing correction for final decisions.

Q: Two-sided or one-sided?

Use two-sided unless your decision rule was set in advance (e.g., only ship if the variant beats the baseline).

Q: Does statistical significance guarantee the variant is better?

No. Significance indicates confidence in a difference, not whether the impact is large enough to matter. Consider lift, confidence intervals, and guardrails.