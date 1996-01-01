Correlation Coefficient Calculator

Q: What does the correlation coefficient tell me?

It tells you the direction and strength of a relationship between two variables. Positive values mean the variables tend to increase together, negative values mean one tends to decrease as the other increases, and values near 0 suggest little linear relationship.

Q: What is a strong correlation?

Rules of thumb vary by course and research area, but values closer to −1 or +1 indicate stronger relationships. This calculator labels the relationship as very weak, weak, moderate, strong, or very strong.

Q: What does r² mean?

r² is the coefficient of determination. In a simple linear relationship, it describes the proportion of variation in one variable that is associated with variation in the other variable.

Q: Does correlation prove causation?

No. Correlation can show that two variables are related, but it cannot by itself prove that one variable causes the other. A third variable, reverse causation, or study design limitations may explain the relationship.

Q: What is the difference between Pearson and Spearman correlation?

Pearson correlation measures linear relationships using the original values. Spearman correlation uses ranks, so it is often helpful when the relationship is monotonic but not perfectly linear or when outliers strongly affect Pearson’s r.