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Hypothesis Testing Calculator

Calculate p-values, test statistics, confidence intervals, and conclusions for common hypothesis tests.

Background

Hypothesis testing helps you decide whether sample data gives enough evidence to reject a null hypothesis. This calculator shows the test statistic, p-value, decision, assumptions, effect size, and a plain-English conclusion so students can understand the result, not just copy a number.

Run a hypothesis test

Choose test type

Use the helper when you are not sure which test fits your homework problem.

Which test should I use?

Hypothesis settings

One-sample mean test

Enter summary statistics, or paste raw sample data and click “Use pasted data.”

Two-sample mean test

Default uses Welch's t-test, which is safer when standard deviations differ.

Paired t-test

Paste paired values or enter summary statistics for the differences.

One-proportion test

Two-proportion test

Chi-square goodness-of-fit

Enter observed counts and expected counts or expected proportions. Use the same order for both lists.

Chi-square test of independence

Paste a two-way table. Separate cells with commas or spaces, and rows with new lines.

One-way ANOVA

Paste one group per line. Numbers can be separated by commas or spaces.

Display options

Result

No result yet. Choose a test type, enter your data, then click Calculate Hypothesis Test.

How to use this calculator

  • Choose the test type or use the “Which test should I use?” helper.
  • Enter summary statistics, raw data, category counts, or a two-way table.
  • Choose α and the alternative hypothesis: left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed.
  • Click Calculate Hypothesis Test.
  • Read the p-value, reject/fail-to-reject decision, confidence interval, assumptions, effect size, and plain-English conclusion.

How this calculator works

  • Mean tests use t or z style test statistics depending on the test and available information.
  • Proportion tests use normal approximation z tests and pooled proportions for hypothesis testing.
  • Chi-square tests compare observed counts with expected counts.
  • ANOVA compares between-group variation with within-group variation using an F statistic.
  • The calculator converts the test statistic into a p-value and compares it with α.

Formula & Equations Used

One-sample t: t = (x̄ − μ₀) / (s / √n)

Two-sample t: t = (x̄₁ − x̄₂) / √(s₁²/n₁ + s₂²/n₂)

One-proportion z: z = (p̂ − p₀) / √(p₀(1 − p₀)/n)

Chi-square: χ² = Σ (O − E)² / E

ANOVA: F = MS_between / MS_within

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1: One-sample mean test

A class sample has mean 72.4, standard deviation 8.1, and n = 36. Test whether the true mean differs from 70.

Use a two-tailed one-sample t-test with H₀: μ = 70 and H₁: μ ≠ 70.

Example 2: Two-proportion test

Compare whether two groups have different success rates using x₁/n₁ and x₂/n₂.

The calculator uses the pooled proportion for the z test and an unpooled standard error for the confidence interval.

Example 3: One-way ANOVA

Paste each group on its own line to test whether at least one group mean is different.

ANOVA gives an F statistic and p-value, but a significant result does not say which exact groups differ.

Common mistakes to avoid

  • Do not say “accept H₀.” In most intro stats courses, say “fail to reject H₀.”
  • Do not confuse statistical significance with practical importance. Check the effect size too.
  • Do not use a two-sample test for paired before/after data.
  • Do not use chi-square tests with expected counts that are too small without caution.
  • Make sure the alternative hypothesis direction matches the wording of the problem.

FAQ

What does the p-value mean?

The p-value is the probability of getting a result at least as extreme as your sample result, assuming the null hypothesis is true.

When do I reject the null hypothesis?

Reject H₀ when the p-value is less than or equal to α. Otherwise, fail to reject H₀.

Which test should I use for before/after data?

Use a paired t-test because each before value is linked to a matching after value.

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