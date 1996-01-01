Dot Product Calculator

Calculate the dot product of two vectors from coordinates or from magnitudes and angle. You can also find the angle between vectors, check whether vectors are orthogonal (perpendicular), and compute the scalar projection and vector projection of A onto B.

Background

The dot product measures how strongly two vectors point in the same direction. A positive dot product means they point generally the same way, a negative dot product means they point more opposite ways, and a dot product of 0 means the vectors are perpendicular.