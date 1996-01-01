ECG Heart Rate Calculator

At the standard ECG paper speed of 25 mm/s, one small box equals 0.04 seconds and one large box equals 0.20 seconds. Heart rate is calculated by converting the R–R distance into seconds per beat, then dividing 60 seconds by that beat interval.

Problem: At 50 mm/s, there are 10 large boxes between R waves.

Problem: There are 4 large boxes between R waves on a standard 25 mm/s ECG.

Which ECG heart-rate method should I use?

For regular rhythms, large boxes, small boxes, or R–R interval all work well. For irregular rhythms, a timed strip count is usually more appropriate because one R–R interval may not represent the whole rhythm.

What is the 300 rule on ECG?

At 25 mm/s, divide 300 by the number of large boxes between two R waves. The common sequence is 300, 150, 100, 75, 60, 50.

What is normal adult heart rate on ECG?

A common adult resting reference range is 60–100 beats per minute. Context matters, and ECG interpretation should consider rhythm, symptoms, and clinical setting.

Is this a diagnosis tool?

No. This is an educational calculator for learning ECG heart-rate methods. It does not diagnose arrhythmias or replace clinical judgment.