Heart Rate Zones Calculator

The calculator estimates maximum heart rate, then builds training zones from percentage ranges. The Karvonen method uses heart-rate reserve, which adjusts target zones upward or downward based on resting heart rate. That makes it more personalized than simply multiplying max heart rate by a percentage.

Problem: A 20-year-old student has a resting heart rate of 62 bpm and wants an easy aerobic workout.

What is the Karvonen method?

The Karvonen method calculates target heart rate from heart-rate reserve, which is maximum heart rate minus resting heart rate. It personalizes zones more than a max-heart-rate-only method.

Which zone is best for fat burning?

Zone 2 is often used for sustainable aerobic work and is commonly called the fat-burning or easy aerobic zone. For body composition goals, overall energy balance and consistency also matter.

Is max heart rate exact?

No. Formulas estimate average max heart rate. Individual max heart rate can vary, so use zones as a guide and pay attention to effort and symptoms.

How accurate are wearable heart-rate readings?

Wrist heart-rate sensors can be useful for steady workouts but may lag during HIIT or fast intervals. Chest straps are often better for interval training. Use perceived effort, symptoms, and heart rate together.

Is this a medical tool?

No. It is an educational fitness planning calculator, not medical advice or exercise clearance. Medication, pregnancy, heart conditions, or medical restrictions can change safe exercise targets.