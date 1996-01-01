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Heart Rate Zones Calculator

Calculate maximum heart rate, target heart rate zones, Karvonen heart-rate reserve zones, fat-burning range, cardio range, peak range, and workout plans.

Background

Heart rate zones help students connect exercise intensity with training goals. This calculator compares common max-heart-rate formulas, uses the Karvonen method when resting heart rate is available, and turns the result into visual zones and practical workout recommendations.

Calculate heart rate zones

Fitness goal mode

Pick a goal to highlight the most useful zone and generate a student-friendly workout plan.

Personal inputs

Resting heart rate unlocks heart-rate reserve: HRR = max HR − resting HR. If you do not know resting HR, use the standard or Tanaka method.

Learning options

Result

No result yet. Enter your age and resting heart rate, then click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Enter age and, if available, resting heart rate.
  • Choose Karvonen for personalized zones using heart-rate reserve, or choose a max-HR-only formula.
  • Select a fitness goal so the calculator can highlight the best training zone and create a workout plan.
  • Use the visual gauge, zone table, talk test, and RPE scale to understand recovery, fat-burning, cardio, hard, and peak effort ranges.

How this calculator works

The calculator estimates maximum heart rate, then builds training zones from percentage ranges. The Karvonen method uses heart-rate reserve, which adjusts target zones upward or downward based on resting heart rate. That makes it more personalized than simply multiplying max heart rate by a percentage.

Formulas & Equations Used

Standard max HR: max HR = 220 − age

Tanaka max HR: max HR = 208 − 0.7 × age

Heart-rate reserve: HRR = max HR − resting HR

Karvonen target HR: target HR = resting HR + intensity × HRR

Max-HR target: target HR = intensity × max HR

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1: Karvonen Zone 2

Problem: A 20-year-old student has a resting heart rate of 62 bpm and wants an easy aerobic workout.

  1. Estimate max HR using the selected formula.
  2. Calculate heart-rate reserve: max HR − resting HR.
  3. Use Zone 2 intensity, about 60–70% of reserve.
  4. Add the result back to resting HR to get the target range.

Example 2: HIIT day

Problem: A student wants short hard intervals.

  1. Use Zone 4–5 for hard work intervals.
  2. Use Zone 1–2 for recovery between intervals.
  3. Keep warm-up and cool-down easy.

Common mistakes to avoid

  • Do not treat estimated max heart rate as an exact personal maximum.
  • Do not skip warm-up and cool-down when doing higher-intensity training.
  • Do not assume “fat-burning zone” means the fastest fat loss; total activity, nutrition, consistency, and recovery matter too.
  • Do not use this calculator as medical clearance for exercise, especially if medication, pregnancy, heart conditions, dizziness, chest pain, or exercise restrictions apply.
  • Do not rely only on a wrist wearable during HIIT; wrist sensors can lag during rapid intensity changes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Karvonen method?

The Karvonen method calculates target heart rate from heart-rate reserve, which is maximum heart rate minus resting heart rate. It personalizes zones more than a max-heart-rate-only method.

Which zone is best for fat burning?

Zone 2 is often used for sustainable aerobic work and is commonly called the fat-burning or easy aerobic zone. For body composition goals, overall energy balance and consistency also matter.

Is max heart rate exact?

No. Formulas estimate average max heart rate. Individual max heart rate can vary, so use zones as a guide and pay attention to effort and symptoms.

How accurate are wearable heart-rate readings?

Wrist heart-rate sensors can be useful for steady workouts but may lag during HIIT or fast intervals. Chest straps are often better for interval training. Use perceived effort, symptoms, and heart rate together.

Is this a medical tool?

No. It is an educational fitness planning calculator, not medical advice or exercise clearance. Medication, pregnancy, heart conditions, or medical restrictions can change safe exercise targets.

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