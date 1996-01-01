Skip to main content
How to use this calculator

  • Choose what you want to compute: P(A), P(A∩B), P(A∪B), or P(A|B).
  • Choose input style: probability (0–1 / %) or outcomes (favorable / total).
  • Enter values (and extra info if requested), then click Calculate.
  • Use Quick picks to load common exam setups instantly.

How this calculator works

  • Normalizes inputs to probabilities between 0 and 1.
  • Uses the correct rule for the selected mode: AND, OR, or conditional probability.
  • Supports independent AND by multiplying probabilities, or accepts a provided P(A∩B).
  • For OR, uses P(A∪B)=P(A)+P(B)-P(A∩B) unless mutually exclusive is checked.
  • For conditional probability, computes P(A|B)=P(A∩B)/P(B) and validates P(B)>0.

Formula & Equation Used

Single event: P(A)=\dfrac{\text{favorable}}{\text{total}}

AND (independent): P(A∩B)=P(A)\cdot P(B)

OR (general): P(A∪B)=P(A)+P(B)-P(A∩B)

Conditional: P(A|B)=\dfrac{P(A∩B)}{P(B)}

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Single event (die)

What’s the probability of rolling a 1 on a fair six-sided die?

  1. Favorable outcomes = 1 (rolling 1).
  2. Total outcomes = 6.
  3. P(A)=1/6≈0.1667=16.67%

Example 2 — AND (independent coins)

Flip two fair coins. What’s the probability of heads on both?

  1. P(H)=1/2 for each coin.
  2. Independent AND: P(H∩H)=(1/2)(1/2)=1/4.

Example 3 — Conditional probability

Given P(A)=0.30, P(B)=0.40, and P(A∩B)=0.12, find P(A|B).

  1. Use P(A|B)=P(A∩B)/P(B).
  2. P(A|B)=0.12/0.40=0.30.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What’s the difference between AND and OR?

AND means both happen (A∩B), OR means at least one happens (A∪B).

Q: When can I add probabilities for OR?

Only if events are mutually exclusive (no overlap). Otherwise subtract the overlap: P(A∪B)=P(A)+P(B)-P(A∩B).

Q: Why can’t P(A|B) use P(B)=0?

Because conditional probability divides by P(B). If P(B)=0, the condition “B happened” can’t occur.

Q: Can I enter percentages?

Yes. Type 25% and it will be treated as 0.25.

Q: Does this calculator do distributions?

MVP: no. This tool focuses on core probability rules (single, AND/OR, conditional).