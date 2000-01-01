Q: Which equation should I use?

Use Antoine when you have constants for your liquid and your temperature is within the valid range. Use Clausius–Clapeyron when you know one (T,P) point and ΔH vap .

Q: Why do different sources list different Antoine constants?

Constants depend on the fit range and units. Always check the reference temperature range and whether T is in °C or K and P in mmHg, bar, etc.

Q: Can I compute temperature from a desired vapor pressure?

Not in this version. We currently compute P(T). If you need T(P), we can add that inversion for Antoine.

Q: Are results valid near the critical point?

No—both models break down near phase boundaries like the critical point; use an EOS model instead.