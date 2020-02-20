Partial Pressure Calculator
Use Dalton’s Law to find a gas’s partial pressure: Pᵢ = xᵢ · Ptotal. Calculate from mole fraction, from moles in a mixture, or for gas collected over water (Pgas = Ptotal − PH₂O). Includes steps, quick picks, and a mini pressure bar.
Background
In an ideal gas mixture, each gas behaves like it’s alone in the container. The total pressure is the sum of partial pressures: Ptotal = ΣPᵢ. Mole fraction is xᵢ = nᵢ / ntotal, so Pᵢ = (nᵢ/ntotal)·Ptotal.
How to use this calculator
- Choose a mode (mole fraction, moles list, missing partial, or over water).
- Enter your values and select pressure units.
- Click Calculate to get partial pressure(s), a pressure bar, and step-by-step.
How this calculator works
- Dalton’s Law: Ptotal = ΣPᵢ
- Mole fraction: xᵢ = nᵢ / ntotal
- Partial pressure: Pᵢ = xᵢ·Ptotal
- Over water: Pgas = Pmeasured − PH₂O
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Example 1 — From mole fraction (xᵢ + Ptotal → Pᵢ)
Air at sea level has total pressure Ptotal=1.00 atm. The mole fraction of oxygen is xO₂=0.209. Find the partial pressure of oxygen PO₂.
- Use Dalton’s Law in mole-fraction form: Pi = xi·Ptotal.
- PO₂ = 0.209 × 1.00 = 0.209 atm
Example 2 — From moles in a mixture (nᵢ list + Ptotal → xᵢ + Pᵢ)
A mixture has n(O₂)=0.50 mol, n(N₂)=1.50 mol, and n(CO₂)=0.20 mol at total pressure Ptotal=1.00 atm. Find each gas’s mole fraction and partial pressure.
- Total moles: ntotal=0.50+1.50+0.20=2.20 mol
-
Mole fractions:
xO₂=0.50/2.20=0.227
xN₂=1.50/2.20=0.682
xCO₂=0.20/2.20=0.091
-
Partial pressures:
PO₂=0.227×1.00=0.227 atm
PN₂=0.682×1.00=0.682 atm
PCO₂=0.091×1.00=0.091 atm
- Quick check: 0.227+0.682+0.091=1.000 atm (matches Ptotal)
Example 3 — Gas collected over water (Pmeasured − PH₂O → Pgas)
A gas is collected over water at 25 °C. The measured pressure is Pmeasured=755 mmHg. If water vapor pressure at 25 °C is PH₂O=23.8 mmHg, find the dry gas pressure Pgas.
- Use: Pgas = Pmeasured − PH₂O.
- Pgas = 755 − 23.8 = 731.2 mmHg
- (Optional) Convert to atm: 731.2/760 = 0.962 atm
Formula & Equation Used
Total pressure: Ptotal = ΣPᵢ
Mole fraction: xᵢ = nᵢ / ntotal
Partial pressure: Pᵢ = xᵢ·Ptotal
Over water: Pgas = Pmeasured − PH₂O(T)
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is partial pressure?
It’s the pressure a gas would exert if it occupied the container by itself.
Q: When do I subtract water vapor pressure?
When the gas is collected over water (water vapor adds to the measured pressure).
Q: Does this assume ideal gases?
Yes—Dalton’s Law works best for ideal (or near-ideal) gas mixtures.