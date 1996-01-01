Raoult’s Law Calculator
Calculate vapor pressure above an ideal solution using Raoult’s Law. Get partial pressures, total vapor pressure, vapor composition (y-values), and a clean mini visual — with optional step-by-step.
Background
For an ideal solution, each component’s partial vapor pressure is proportional to its mole fraction: Pi = xi·Pi*. Total pressure is the sum of partial pressures: Ptotal = PA + PB. Vapor composition comes from Dalton’s Law: yA = PA/Ptotal.
How to use this calculator
- Pick a mode: binary ideal solution or nonvolatile solute.
- Enter vapor pressures P* and composition (x).
- Click Calculate to get partial pressures, total pressure, and vapor composition (y).
- Use Quick picks for instant examples.
How this calculator works
- Binary mode uses PA=xAPA* and PB=xBPB*.
- Total pressure: Ptotal=PA+PB.
- Vapor composition: yA=PA/Ptotal, yB=PB/Ptotal.
- Nonvolatile mode computes P=xsolventPsolvent*, then ΔP=P*-P.
Formula & Equation Used
Raoult’s Law: Pi = xi·Pi*
Total pressure: Ptotal = ΣPi
Dalton’s Law (vapor composition): yi = Pi/Ptotal
Vapor pressure lowering: ΔP = P* − P
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Example 1 — Binary ideal solution (A + B volatile)
A liquid solution contains xA=0.40 of A and xB=0.60 of B. The pure-component vapor pressures are PA*=95 mmHg and PB*=28 mmHg. Find PA, PB, Ptotal, and vapor composition yA, yB.
- Compute partial pressures using Raoult’s Law: PA=xAPA*, PB=xBPB*.
-
PA = 0.40 × 95 = 38 mmHg
PB = 0.60 × 28 = 16.8 mmHg
- Total vapor pressure: Ptotal = PA + PB = 38 + 16.8 = 54.8 mmHg
- Vapor composition from Dalton’s Law: yA = PA/Ptotal, yB = PB/Ptotal
-
yA = 38/54.8 ≈ 0.693,
yB = 16.8/54.8 ≈ 0.307
Notice how the vapor is richer in the more volatile component (higher P*).
Example 2 — Nonvolatile solute (vapor pressure lowering)
A solvent has Psolvent*=23.8 mmHg. In solution, xsolvent=0.92. Find the solution vapor pressure P and the lowering ΔP.
- Apply Raoult’s Law for the solvent: P = xsolvent Psolvent*.
- P = 0.92 × 23.8 = 21.896 mmHg
- Compute lowering: ΔP = P* − P = 23.8 − 21.896 = 1.904 mmHg
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: When can I use Raoult’s Law?
Raoult’s Law is most accurate for ideal solutions (similar molecules, similar intermolecular forces). For strongly non-ideal mixtures, you’d use activity coefficients (γ) instead of assuming ideality.
Q: Why is the vapor richer in one component than the liquid?
The component with the higher P* is more volatile, so it contributes a larger fraction of the vapor pressure. That typically makes y different from x.
Q: What if my xA and xB don’t add to 1?
If you turned on Normalize, the calculator rescales them so xA+xB=1. If Normalize is off, it will treat the values as-is (and may warn you).
Q: Do A and B have to use the same pressure units?
Yes — both PA* and PB* must be in the same units (mmHg, kPa, atm, etc.). The outputs will be in that same unit.
Q: What does “nonvolatile solute” mean?
It means the solute contributes ~0 vapor pressure (doesn’t evaporate appreciably), so only the solvent contributes to P.