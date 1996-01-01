A solvent has P solvent * =23.8 mmHg. In solution, x solvent =0.92. Find the solution vapor pressure P and the lowering ΔP.

Notice how the vapor is richer in the more volatile component (higher P * ).

A liquid solution contains x A =0.40 of A and x B =0.60 of B. The pure-component vapor pressures are P A * =95 mmHg and P B * =28 mmHg. Find P A , P B , P total , and vapor composition y A , y B .

Q: When can I use Raoult’s Law?

Raoult’s Law is most accurate for ideal solutions (similar molecules, similar intermolecular forces). For strongly non-ideal mixtures, you’d use activity coefficients (γ) instead of assuming ideality.

Q: Why is the vapor richer in one component than the liquid?

The component with the higher P* is more volatile, so it contributes a larger fraction of the vapor pressure. That typically makes y different from x.

Q: What if my xA and xB don’t add to 1?

If you turned on Normalize, the calculator rescales them so x A +x B =1. If Normalize is off, it will treat the values as-is (and may warn you).

Q: Do A and B have to use the same pressure units?

Yes — both P A * and P B * must be in the same units (mmHg, kPa, atm, etc.). The outputs will be in that same unit.

Q: What does “nonvolatile solute” mean?

It means the solute contributes ~0 vapor pressure (doesn’t evaporate appreciably), so only the solvent contributes to P.