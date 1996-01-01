Skip to main content
Enter values

What do you want to calculate?

Enter values like 95 or 95.2. Units can be mmHg, kPa, atm — just be consistent.

Provide xA (0–1). We’ll compute xB=1-xA. If you enter both, we can optionally normalize.

Raoult’s Law for solvent: P = xsolvent·P*solvent

How will you enter composition?

Options:

Chips prefill inputs and calculate immediately.

Result:

No results yet. Enter values and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Pick a mode: binary ideal solution or nonvolatile solute.
  • Enter vapor pressures P* and composition (x).
  • Click Calculate to get partial pressures, total pressure, and vapor composition (y).
  • Use Quick picks for instant examples.

How this calculator works

  • Binary mode uses PA=xAPA* and PB=xBPB*.
  • Total pressure: Ptotal=PA+PB.
  • Vapor composition: yA=PA/Ptotal, yB=PB/Ptotal.
  • Nonvolatile mode computes P=xsolventPsolvent*, then ΔP=P*-P.

Formula & Equation Used

Raoult’s Law: Pi = xi·Pi*

Total pressure: Ptotal = ΣPi

Dalton’s Law (vapor composition): yi = Pi/Ptotal

Vapor pressure lowering: ΔP = P* − P

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — Binary ideal solution (A + B volatile)

A liquid solution contains xA=0.40 of A and xB=0.60 of B. The pure-component vapor pressures are PA*=95 mmHg and PB*=28 mmHg. Find PA, PB, Ptotal, and vapor composition yA, yB.

  1. Compute partial pressures using Raoult’s Law: PA=xAPA*, PB=xBPB*.
  2. PA = 0.40 × 95 = 38 mmHg
    PB = 0.60 × 28 = 16.8 mmHg
  3. Total vapor pressure: Ptotal = PA + PB = 38 + 16.8 = 54.8 mmHg
  4. Vapor composition from Dalton’s Law: yA = PA/Ptotal, yB = PB/Ptotal
  5. yA = 38/54.8 ≈ 0.693, yB = 16.8/54.8 ≈ 0.307
    Notice how the vapor is richer in the more volatile component (higher P*).

Example 2 — Nonvolatile solute (vapor pressure lowering)

A solvent has Psolvent*=23.8 mmHg. In solution, xsolvent=0.92. Find the solution vapor pressure P and the lowering ΔP.

  1. Apply Raoult’s Law for the solvent: P = xsolvent Psolvent*.
  2. P = 0.92 × 23.8 = 21.896 mmHg
  3. Compute lowering: ΔP = P* − P = 23.8 − 21.896 = 1.904 mmHg

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: When can I use Raoult’s Law?

Raoult’s Law is most accurate for ideal solutions (similar molecules, similar intermolecular forces). For strongly non-ideal mixtures, you’d use activity coefficients (γ) instead of assuming ideality.

Q: Why is the vapor richer in one component than the liquid?

The component with the higher P* is more volatile, so it contributes a larger fraction of the vapor pressure. That typically makes y different from x.

Q: What if my xA and xB don’t add to 1?

If you turned on Normalize, the calculator rescales them so xA+xB=1. If Normalize is off, it will treat the values as-is (and may warn you).

Q: Do A and B have to use the same pressure units?

Yes — both PA* and PB* must be in the same units (mmHg, kPa, atm, etc.). The outputs will be in that same unit.

Q: What does “nonvolatile solute” mean?

It means the solute contributes ~0 vapor pressure (doesn’t evaporate appreciably), so only the solvent contributes to P.

