Units: This tool converts everything internally to SI (meters, seconds) to avoid unit mistakes.

Given vₓ = 3 m/s and vᵧ = 4 m/s , find |v| and θ .

Note: Your calculator computes this using a central-difference approximation (very close to the exact value for smooth functions).

Q: What’s the difference between speed and velocity?

Speed is how fast you move (a magnitude). Velocity includes direction. In 1D that direction is often shown by a sign (+/−); in 2D it’s an angle (or x/y components).

Q: Why can average velocity be 0 even if I moved?

Average velocity uses displacement (net change in position), not total distance. If you go out and come back, your displacement is 0, so v = Δx/Δt = 0.

Q: Why does the calculator require Δt > 0?

Because v = Δx/Δt would be undefined if Δt = 0, and negative time usually indicates a units/input mistake.

Q: In 2D mode, should I use degrees or radians?

Use degrees for typical physics problems unless the problem explicitly gives radians. The calculator will convert internally and still show the angle relative to the +x axis.

Q: Why does the v² equation mention ±v?

Because v² = v₀² + 2aΔx gives a magnitude squared. When you take the square root, both +v and −v are mathematically possible—your scenario (chosen positive direction) determines the correct sign.