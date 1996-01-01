Skip to main content
Tip: If you get a negative velocity in 1D, it just means the motion is in the opposite direction.

Use a negative value if the displacement is in the negative direction.

Δt must be > 0.

How this calculator works

  • Average velocity: v = Δx/Δt
  • Instantaneous velocity: v(t) = dx/dt (computed numerically)
  • Constant acceleration: v = v₀ + a·t or v² = v₀² + 2aΔx
  • 2D velocity: |v| = √(vₓ² + vᵧ²), θ = atan2(vᵧ, vₓ)

Units: This tool converts everything internally to SI (meters, seconds) to avoid unit mistakes.

Formula & Equation Used

Average velocity: v = Δx/Δt

Instantaneous velocity: v(t) = dx/dt

Numerical derivative (central difference): v(t₀) ≈ [x(t₀+h) − x(t₀−h)]/(2h)

Constant acceleration: v = v₀ + a·t

Constant acceleration (time-free): v² = v₀² + 2aΔx

2D magnitude: |v| = √(vₓ² + vᵧ²)

2D direction: θ = atan2(vᵧ, vₓ) (angle from +x axis)

Polar → components: vₓ = |v|cosθ, vᵧ = |v|sinθ

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Average velocity (v = Δx/Δt)

Given Δx = 120 m and Δt = 6 s, find v.

  1. Use: v = Δx/Δt
  2. Substitute: v = 120/6
  3. Result: v = 20 m/s (≈ 72 km/h)

Example 2 — Instantaneous velocity from x(t)

Given x(t) = 3t² − 2t + 1 (meters) at t₀ = 2 s, find v(t₀).

  1. Conceptually, v(t) = dx/dt.
  2. Derivative (for reference): v(t) = 6t − 2.
  3. Evaluate: v(2) = 6·2 − 2 = 10
  4. Result: 10 m/s

Note: Your calculator computes this using a central-difference approximation (very close to the exact value for smooth functions).

Example 3 — Constant acceleration (v = v₀ + a·t)

Given v₀ = 4 m/s, a = −1.5 m/s², and t = 6 s, find v.

  1. Use: v = v₀ + a·t
  2. Substitute: v = 4 + (−1.5)·6
  3. Compute: v = 4 − 9 = −5
  4. Result: −5 m/s (negative means opposite direction)

Example 4 — 2D vector velocity from components

Given vₓ = 3 m/s and vᵧ = 4 m/s, find |v| and θ.

  1. Magnitude: |v| = √(3² + 4²) = √25 = 55 m/s
  2. Angle: θ = atan2(4, 3) ≈ 53.13°

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What’s the difference between speed and velocity?

Speed is how fast you move (a magnitude). Velocity includes direction. In 1D that direction is often shown by a sign (+/−); in 2D it’s an angle (or x/y components).

Q: Why can average velocity be 0 even if I moved?

Average velocity uses displacement (net change in position), not total distance. If you go out and come back, your displacement is 0, so v = Δx/Δt = 0.

Q: Why does the calculator require Δt > 0?

Because v = Δx/Δt would be undefined if Δt = 0, and negative time usually indicates a units/input mistake.

Q: In 2D mode, should I use degrees or radians?

Use degrees for typical physics problems unless the problem explicitly gives radians. The calculator will convert internally and still show the angle relative to the +x axis.

Q: Why does the equation mention ±v?

Because v² = v₀² + 2aΔx gives a magnitude squared. When you take the square root, both +v and −v are mathematically possible—your scenario (chosen positive direction) determines the correct sign.

