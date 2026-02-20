Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 9–28. It may be necessary to use a substitution first.
∫ [(x³ + 1) / (x³ − x)] dx
∫ [(2x³ + x² − 21x + 24) / (x² + 2x − 8)] dx
∫ [1 / (x (1 + ∛x))] dx
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 55–66.
∫ 2^x / (2²x + 2^x - 2) dx
∫ (e⁴t + 2e²t - e^t) / (e²t + 1) dt