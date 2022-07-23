Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ dx / (x² √(x² + 1))
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ dx / (x² √(x² + 1))
In Exercises 39–48, use an appropriate substitution and then a trigonometric substitution to evaluate the integrals.
∫ √(x - 2) / √(x - 1) dx
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 55–66.
∫ (x + 2) / (x³ - 2x² - 3x) dx
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 55–66.
∫ 2 / (x(ln x - 2)³) dx
Annual rainfall The annual rainfall in inches for San Francisco, California, is approximately a normal random variable with mean 20.11 in. and standard deviation 4.7 in. What is the probability that next year’s rainfall will exceed 17 in.?
What is the largest value that
∫ from a to b x√(2x - x²) dx
can have for any a and b? Give reasons for your answer.