Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–48, use an appropriate substitution and then a trigonometric substitution to evaluate the integrals.
∫ √(x - 2) / √(x - 1) dx
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In Exercises 39–48, use an appropriate substitution and then a trigonometric substitution to evaluate the integrals.
∫ √(x - 2) / √(x - 1) dx
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 55–66.
∫ (x + 2) / (x³ - 2x² - 3x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 25–30 by using a substitution prior to integration by parts.
∫ z(ln z)² dz
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 65–70.
∫ x cos³(x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ (cos(√x))/(√x) dx
In Exercises 67–73, use integration by parts to establish the reduction formula.
∫ x^n sin(x) dx = -x^n cos(x) + n ∫ x^(n-1) cos(x) dx