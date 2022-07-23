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Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 8 - Techniques of IntegrationProblem 8.9.40
Chapter 8, Problem 8.9.40

Annual rainfall The annual rainfall in inches for San Francisco, California, is approximately a normal random variable with mean 20.11 in. and standard deviation 4.7 in. What is the probability that next year’s rainfall will exceed 17 in.?

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–48, use an appropriate substitution and then a trigonometric substitution to evaluate the integrals.

∫ √(x - 2) / √(x - 1) dx

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Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 55–66.

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Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 65–70.

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