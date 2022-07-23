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Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 8 - Techniques of IntegrationProblem 8.5.62
Chapter 8, Problem 8.5.62

Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 55–66.
∫ 2 / (x(ln x - 2)³) dx

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Textbook Question

Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.

∫ dx / (x² √(x² + 1))

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–48, use an appropriate substitution and then a trigonometric substitution to evaluate the integrals.

∫ √(x - 2) / √(x - 1) dx

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Textbook Question

Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 55–66.

∫ (x + 2) / (x³ - 2x² - 3x) dx

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Textbook Question

Exercises 83–86 are about the infinite region in the first quadrant between the curve y = e^(-x) and the x-axis.

86. Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region about the x-axis.

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Textbook Question

What is the largest value that

∫ from a to b x√(2x - x²) dx

can have for any a and b? Give reasons for your answer.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 67–73, use integration by parts to establish the reduction formula.

∫ x^n sin(x) dx = -x^n cos(x) + n ∫ x^(n-1) cos(x) dx

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