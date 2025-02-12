L'Hôpital's Rule

L'Hôpital's Rule is a method used to evaluate limits that result in indeterminate forms, such as 0/0 or ∞/∞. It states that if the limit of the ratio of two functions yields an indeterminate form, the limit of their derivatives can be taken instead. This rule simplifies the process of finding limits, especially when dealing with logarithmic or exponential functions.