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Ch. 4 - Applications of the Derivative
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Applications of the DerivativeProblem 4.8.50
Chapter 4, Problem 4.8.50

{Use of Tech} Fixed points An important question about many functions concerns the existence and location of fixed points. A fixed point of f is a value of x that satisfies the equation f(x) = x; it corresponds to a point at which the graph of f intersects the line y = x. Find all the fixed points of the following functions. Use preliminary analysis and graphing to determine good initial approximations.


f(x) = tan x/2 on (-π,π)

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1
Understand the concept of a fixed point: A fixed point of a function f(x) is a value x such that f(x) = x. For the function f(x) = tan(x/2), we need to find x such that tan(x/2) = x.
Set up the equation for fixed points: We need to solve the equation tan(x/2) = x. This equation represents the points where the graph of f(x) = tan(x/2) intersects the line y = x.
Analyze the function and its domain: The function f(x) = tan(x/2) is defined for x in the interval (-π, π), but it has vertical asymptotes where x/2 = (2k+1)π/2 for integer k. This means we need to be cautious around these points.
Graph the function and the line y = x: Plot the graph of y = tan(x/2) and the line y = x on the same set of axes. Look for points of intersection within the interval (-π, π). These intersections are the fixed points.
Use numerical methods or graphing technology: Since the equation tan(x/2) = x is transcendental, it may not have an algebraic solution. Use numerical methods such as the Newton-Raphson method or graphing technology to approximate the fixed points by finding where the graphs intersect.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fixed Points

A fixed point of a function f is a value x such that f(x) = x. This means that when the function is applied to this value, it returns the same value. Graphically, fixed points are where the graph of the function intersects the line y = x. Identifying fixed points is crucial in various applications, including iterative methods and stability analysis.
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Graphing Functions

Graphing functions involves plotting the function on a coordinate system to visualize its behavior. This technique helps in identifying key features such as intercepts, maxima, minima, and fixed points. For the function f(x) = tan(x/2), graphing over the interval (-π, π) allows us to observe where the function intersects the line y = x, aiding in the identification of fixed points.
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Preliminary Analysis

Preliminary analysis refers to the initial examination of a function's properties before performing detailed calculations. This can include evaluating the function at specific points, analyzing its continuity, and determining its general shape. For the function f(x) = tan(x/2), understanding its behavior near critical points and asymptotes is essential for making informed guesses about the location of fixed points.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

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{Use of Tech} Fixed points An important question about many functions concerns the existence and location of fixed points. A fixed point of f is a value of x that satisfies the equation f(x) = x; it corresponds to a point at which the graph of f intersects the line y = x. Find all the fixed points of the following functions. Use preliminary analysis and graphing to determine good initial approximations.


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