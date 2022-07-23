{Use of Tech} Fixed points An important question about many functions concerns the existence and location of fixed points. A fixed point of f is a value of x that satisfies the equation f(x) = x; it corresponds to a point at which the graph of f intersects the line y = x. Find all the fixed points of the following functions. Use preliminary analysis and graphing to determine good initial approximations.





f(x) = tan x/2 on (-π,π)