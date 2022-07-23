Linear approximation Find the linear approximation to the following functions at the given point a.
f(x) = 4x² + x; a = 1
Linear approximation Find the linear approximation to the following functions at the given point a.
f(x) = 4x² + x; a = 1
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→0 (sin x - x) / 7x³
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→∞ (ln(3x + 5eˣ)) / (ln(7x + 3e²ˣ)
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ (eˣ⁺²) dx
Finding antiderivatives. Find all the antiderivatives of the following functions. Check your work by taking derivatives.
ƒ(x) = eˣ
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_u→ π/4 (tan u - cot u) / (u - π/4)