In Exercises 43–50, use Theorem 20 to find the series’ interval of convergence and, within this interval, the sum of the series as a function of x.
∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) [ (x² − 1) / 2 ]ⁿ
In Exercises 43–50, use Theorem 20 to find the series’ interval of convergence and, within this interval, the sum of the series as a function of x.
∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) [ (x² − 1) / 2 ]ⁿ
Power Series
In Exercises 47–56, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. Then identify the values of x for which the series converges (b) absolutely and (c) conditionally.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) xⁿ/nⁿ
Power Series
In Exercises 47–56, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. Then identify the values of x for which the series converges (b) absolutely and (c) conditionally.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) (csch n)xⁿ
Assume that the series ∑ aₙxⁿ converges for x = 4 and diverges for x = 7. Answer true (T), false (F), or not enough information given (N) for the following statements about the series.
e. Diverges for x = 8