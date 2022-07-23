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Ch. 10 - Infinite Sequences and Series
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 10 - Infinite Sequences and SeriesProblem 10.PE.20
Chapter 10, Problem 10.PE.20

Convergent Series
Find the sums of the series in Exercises 19–24.


∑ (from n = 2 to ∞) -2/[n(n+1)]

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Textbook Question

Theory and Examples

Suppose that a₁, a₂, a₃, …, aₙ are positive numbers satisfying the following conditions:

i) a₁ ≥ a₂ ≥ a₃ ≥ …;


ii) the series a₂ + a₄ + a₈ + a₁₆ + … diverges.

Show that the series


a₁/1 + a₂/2 + a₃/3 + …


diverges.

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Textbook Question

Power Series

In Exercises 47–56, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. Then identify the values of x for which the series converges (b) absolutely and (c) conditionally.


∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) (x + 4)ⁿ/(n3ⁿ)

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Textbook Question

Power Series

In Exercises 47–56, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. Then identify the values of x for which the series converges (b) absolutely and (c) conditionally.

∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) (csch n)xⁿ

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Textbook Question

Determining Convergence of Sequences

Which of the sequences whose nth terms appear in Exercises 1–18 converge, and which diverge? Find the limit of each convergent sequence.


aₙ = 1 + (0.9)ⁿ

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Textbook Question

Determining Convergence of Sequences

Which of the sequences whose nth terms appear in Exercises 1–18 converge, and which diverge? Find the limit of each convergent sequence.


aₙ = (-4)ⁿ/n!

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Textbook Question

Maclaurin Series

Find Taylor series at x = 0 for the functions in Exercises 63–70.

cos (x³/√5)

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