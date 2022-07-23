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Ch. 10 - Infinite Sequences and Series
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 10 - Infinite Sequences and SeriesProblem 10.PE.97a
Chapter 10, Problem 10.PE.97a

Theory and Examples
Suppose that a₁, a₂, a₃, …, aₙ are positive numbers satisfying the following conditions:
i) a₁ ≥ a₂ ≥ a₃ ≥ …;


ii) the series a₂ + a₄ + a₈ + a₁₆ + … diverges.
Show that the series


a₁/1 + a₂/2 + a₃/3 + …


diverges.

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Textbook Question

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