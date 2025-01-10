If h(1) = 2 and h′(1) = 3, find an equation of the line tangent to the graph of h at x = 1.
Use definition (1) (p. 133) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = -3x2 - 5x + 1; P(1,-7)
Key Concepts
Tangent Line
Derivative
Limit Definition of Derivative
If f′(−2) = 7, find an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at the point (−2,4).
A projectile is fired vertically upward into the air; its position (in feet) above the ground after t seconds is given by the function s (t). For the following functions, use limits to determine the instantaneous velocity of the projectile at t = a seconds for the given value of a.
s(t) = -16t2 + 128t + 192; a = 2
Use definition (1) (p. 133) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = x2 - 5; P(3,4)
Use definition (1) (p. 133) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = 1/x; P(-1,-1)
Use definition (1) (p. 133) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = 4/x2; P(-1,4)
Use definition (1) (p. 133) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = √(3x + 3); P(2,3)