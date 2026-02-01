In Exercises 21–32, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ (s⁴ + 81) / (s(s² + 9)²) ds
∫ 1 / (x⁴ + x) dx
In Exercises 33–38, perform long division on the integrand, write the proper fraction as a sum of partial fractions, and then evaluate the integral.
∫ 2y⁴ / (y³ - y² + y - 1) dy
∫ (x² + x) / (x⁴ - 3x² - 4) dx
Express the rational function as a sum or difference of two simpler fractions. Use a system of equations.
Give the partial fraction decomposition for the following expression using strategic substitutions for .