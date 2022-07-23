Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ dx / (x² √(x² + 1))
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ dx / (x² √(x² + 1))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–54.
∫ 1 / ((x¹/³ - 1)√x) dx
(Hint: Let x = u⁶.)
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 55–66.
∫ 2 / (x(ln x - 2)³) dx
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (x + 2√(x - 1)) / (2x√(x - 1)) dx
What is the largest value that
∫ from a to b x√(2x - x²) dx
can have for any a and b? Give reasons for your answer.
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ x √(x² - 4) dx