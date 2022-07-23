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Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 8 - Techniques of IntegrationProblem 8.4.26
Chapter 8, Problem 8.4.26

Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ x √(x² - 4) dx

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Textbook Question

Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.

∫ (1 - r²)^(5/2) / r⁸ dr

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.

∫ from 0 to ∞ of (dθ / (1 + e^θ))

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Textbook Question

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–54.

∫ 1 / ((x¹/³ - 1)√x) dx

(Hint: Let x = u⁶.)

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Textbook Question

Exercises 83–86 are about the infinite region in the first quadrant between the curve y = e^(-x) and the x-axis.

86. Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region about the x-axis.

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Textbook Question

The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.

∫ (x + 2√(x - 1)) / (2x√(x - 1)) dx

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Textbook Question

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–24 using integration by parts.

∫x e^(3x) dx

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