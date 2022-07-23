In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from 0 to ∞ of (dθ / (1 + e^θ))
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from 0 to ∞ of (dθ / (1 + e^θ))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–54.
∫ 1 / ((x¹/³ - 1)√x) dx
(Hint: Let x = u⁶.)
Exercises 83–86 are about the infinite region in the first quadrant between the curve y = e^(-x) and the x-axis.
86. Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region about the x-axis.
What is the largest value that
∫ from a to b x√(2x - x²) dx
can have for any a and b? Give reasons for your answer.
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ x √(x² - 4) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–24 using integration by parts.
∫x e^(3x) dx