Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(x) = 3x³ + 3x² / 2 - 2x
ƒ(x) = x³ -4a²x
ƒ(t) = t/ t² + 1
ƒ(x) = eˣ + e⁻ˣ
ƒ(x) = x² √(x + 5)
ƒ(x) = x √(x-a)
ƒ(t) = 1/5 t⁵ - a⁴t