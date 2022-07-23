23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ (eˣ⁺²) dx
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ (eˣ⁺²) dx
{Use of Tech} Fixed points An important question about many functions concerns the existence and location of fixed points. A fixed point of f is a value of x that satisfies the equation f(x) = x; it corresponds to a point at which the graph of f intersects the line y = x. Find all the fixed points of the following functions. Use preliminary analysis and graphing to determine good initial approximations.
f(x) = tan x/2 on (-π,π)
Finding antiderivatives. Find all the antiderivatives of the following functions. Check your work by taking derivatives.
ƒ(x) = eˣ
Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(x) = 1 / x + ln x
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ 0 (3 sin 4x) / 5x
Use linear approximations to estimate the following quantities. Choose a value of a to produce a small error.
1/³√510