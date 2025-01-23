Simplify the difference quotient ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)/h
ƒ(x) = 4x-3
Simplify the difference quotient (ƒ(x)-ƒ(a)) / (x-a) for the following functions.
ƒ(x) = 4 - 4x + x²
Another way to approximate derivatives is to use the centered difference quotient: f' (a) ≈ f(a+h) - f(a- h) / 2h. Again, consider f(x) = √x.
c. Explain why it is not necessary to use negative values of h in the table of part (b).
Inverse of composite functions
c. Explain why if g and h are one-to-one, the inverse of ƒ(x) = g(h(x)) exists.
{Use of Tech} Fixed points of quadratics and quartics Let f(x) = ax(1 -x), where a is a real number and 0 ≤ a ≤ 1. Recall that the fixed point of a function is a value of x such that f(x) = x (Exercises 48–51).
b. Consider the polynomial g(x) = f(f(x)). Write g in terms of a and powers of x. What is its degree?