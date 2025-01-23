Difference Quotient

The difference quotient is a fundamental concept in calculus that represents the average rate of change of a function over an interval. It is defined as the ratio of the change in the function's value to the change in the input value, typically expressed as (ƒ(x+h) - ƒ(x)) / h. This concept is crucial for understanding derivatives, as the limit of the difference quotient as h approaches zero gives the derivative of the function.