Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
129. ∫ (x^(ln x) * ln x) / x dx
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 55–66.
∫ 2 / (x(ln x - 2)³) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of
b. natural logarithms.
73. ∫(from 0 to π)cos(x)dx/√(1+sin²x)
71. ∫(from 1/5 to 3/13)dx/(x√(1-16x²))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ (ln x)³/x dx