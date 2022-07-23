Textbook Question
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
39. lim (x → ∞) (ln 2x - ln(x + 1))
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Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
39. lim (x → ∞) (ln 2x - ln(x + 1))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
41. ∫2y dy/(y²-25)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
69. ∫dx/((2x-1)√((2x-1)²-4))
In Exercises 115–126, use logarithmic differentiation or the method in Example 6 to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
115. y = (x + 1)ˣ
In Exercises 13–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
21. y = ln(cosh v) - 1/2 tanh²v
82. For what values of a and b is
lim(x→0)(tan(2x/x³) + a/x² + sin(bx)/x) = 0?