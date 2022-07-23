Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
61. y = 5√s
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In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
61. y = 5√s
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
39. lim (x → ∞) (ln 2x - ln(x + 1))
In Exercises 7–26, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
y = ln(e^(θ)/(1+e^θ))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
69. ∫dx/((2x-1)√((2x-1)²-4))
In Exercises 115–126, use logarithmic differentiation or the method in Example 6 to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
115. y = (x + 1)ˣ
In Exercises 13–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
21. y = ln(cosh v) - 1/2 tanh²v