Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.5.39
Chapter 7, Problem 7.5.39

Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
39. lim (x → ∞) (ln 2x - ln(x + 1))

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.

61. y = 5√s

36
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.

41. ∫2y dy/(y²-25)

29
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 7–26, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.

y = ln(e^(θ)/(1+e^θ))

25
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.

69. ∫dx/((2x-1)√((2x-1)²-4))

27
views
Textbook Question

Verify the integration formulas in Exercises 37–40.

39. ∫x coth⁻¹(x)dx = ((x²-1)/2)coth⁻¹(x) + x/2 + C

19
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 13–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.

21. y = ln(cosh v) - 1/2 tanh²v

24
views