One-Sided Limits

One-sided limits refer to the limits of a function as the input approaches a specific value from one side, either the left (denoted as x → c-) or the right (denoted as x → c+). In this problem, evaluating the limit as x approaches 3 from both sides is necessary to determine if the overall limit exists. If the left-hand limit and right-hand limit yield different results, the limit at that point does not exist.