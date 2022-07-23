Determine the following limits.
lim x→1 x^3 − 7x^2 + 12x / 4 − x
Determine the following limits.
lim x→1 x^3 − 7x^2 + 12x / 4 − x
Determine the following limits.
lim x→∞ sin x / e^x
Sketch a graph of f and use it to make a conjecture about the values of f(a), lim x→a^−f(x),lim x→a^+f(x), and lim x→a f(x) or state that they do not exist.
f(x) = x^2−25 / x−5; a=5
Sketch a graph of f and use it to make a conjecture about the values of f(a), lim x→a^−f(x),lim x→a^+f(x), and lim x→a f(x) or state that they do not exist.
f(x) = {x^2+1 if x≤−1
3 if x>−1; a=−1
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→3 x − 3 /|x − 3|
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous. At which finite endpoints of the intervals of continuity is f continuous from the left or continuous from the right?
f(x)=(2x−3)^2/3