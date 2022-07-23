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Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 2.6.53
Chapter 2, Problem 2.6.53

Evaluate each limit. 


limx3x2+7{\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{x\(\to\)3}\(\sqrt{x^2+7}{}\)}

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1
Identify the limit expression: \( \lim_{x \to 3} \sqrt{x^2 + 7} \).
Recognize that this is a direct substitution problem since the function \( \sqrt{x^2 + 7} \) is continuous at \( x = 3 \).
Substitute \( x = 3 \) directly into the expression: \( \sqrt{3^2 + 7} \).
Simplify the expression inside the square root: \( 3^2 + 7 = 9 + 7 \).
Calculate the square root of the simplified expression: \( \sqrt{16} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits

A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. It helps in understanding how functions behave near specific points, which is crucial for evaluating continuity and differentiability. In this case, we are interested in the limit of the function as x approaches 3.
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One-Sided Limits

Continuous Functions

A function is continuous at a point if the limit of the function as it approaches that point equals the function's value at that point. This concept is essential for evaluating limits, as it allows us to directly substitute the value into the function if it is continuous. The function in the limit question, √(x² + 7), is continuous everywhere since it is a polynomial under a square root.
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Intro to Continuity

Substitution in Limits

Substitution is a technique used in limit evaluation where you replace the variable in the function with the value it approaches. If the function is continuous at that point, this method yields the limit directly. For the given limit, substituting x = 3 into the function √(x² + 7) will provide the limit value without further manipulation.
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Finding Limits by Direct Substitution
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine the following limits.

lim x→1 x^3 − 7x^2 + 12x / 4 − x

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Textbook Question

Determine the following limits. 


lim x→∞ sin x / e^x

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Textbook Question

Sketch a graph of f and use it to make a conjecture about the values of f(a), lim x→a^−f(x),lim x→a^+f(x), and lim x→a f(x) or state that they do not exist.

f(x) = x^2−25 / x−5; a=5

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Textbook Question

Sketch a graph of f and use it to make a conjecture about the values of f(a), lim x→a^−f(x),lim x→a^+f(x), and lim x→a f(x) or state that they do not exist.


f(x) = {x^2+1 if x≤−1

3 if x>−1; a=−1

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Textbook Question

Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.

lim x→3 x − 3 /|x − 3|

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Textbook Question

Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous. At which finite endpoints of the intervals of continuity is f continuous from the left or continuous from the right? 


f(x)=(2x−3)^2/3

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