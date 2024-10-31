Working with composite functions Find possible choices for outer and inner functions ƒ and g such that the given function h equals ƒ o g .
h(x) = √ (x⁴ + 2 )
More composite functions Let ƒ(x) = | x | , g(x)= x² - 4 , F(x) = √x , G(x) = (1)/(x-2) Determine the following composite functions and give their domains.
ƒ o g
Missing piece Let g(x) = x² + 3 Find a function ƒ that produces the given composition.
(ƒ o g) (x) = x⁴ + 6x² + 9
