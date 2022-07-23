Textbook Question
More composite functions Let ƒ(x) = | x | , g(x)= x² - 4 , F(x) = √x , G(x) = (1)/(x-2) Determine the following composite functions and give their domains.
G o G
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More composite functions Let ƒ(x) = | x | , g(x)= x² - 4 , F(x) = √x , G(x) = (1)/(x-2) Determine the following composite functions and give their domains.
G o G
Sketch the graph of the inverse of ƒ. <IMAGE>
Find the inverse of the function ƒ(x) = 2x. Verify that ƒ(ƒ⁻¹(x)) = x and ƒ⁻¹(ƒ(x)) = x .
Convert the following expressions to the indicated base.
using basa e, for and
Let ƒ(x) = 1/ (x³+1).
Compute ƒ(2) and ƒ(y²).
How do you obtain the graph of from the graph of ?