Textbook Question
Properties of logarithms Assume logbx = 0.36, logby= 0.56 and logbz = 0.83 . Evaluate the following expressions.
logb x/y
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Properties of logarithms Assume logbx = 0.36, logby= 0.56 and logbz = 0.83 . Evaluate the following expressions.
logb x/y
More composite functions Let ƒ(x) = | x | , g(x)= x² - 4 , F(x) = √x , G(x) = (1)/(x-2) Determine the following composite functions and give their domains.
G o G
Sketch the graph of the inverse of ƒ. <IMAGE>
Solving equations Solve the following equations.
3(ˣ³⁻⁴) = 15
Let ƒ(x) = 1/ (x³+1).
Compute ƒ(2) and ƒ(y²).
How do you obtain the graph of from the graph of ?