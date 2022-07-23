Linear Functions

A linear function is a polynomial function of degree one, typically expressed in the form f(x) = mx + b, where m is the slope and b is the y-intercept. In the case of f(x) = 2x, it is a linear function with a slope of 2 and no y-intercept. The simplicity of linear functions makes finding their inverses straightforward, as they are one-to-one and can be easily manipulated algebraically.