Locating extrema Consider the graph of a function ƒ on the interval [-3, 3]. <IMAGE>
a . Give the approximate coordinates of the local maxima and minima of ƒ
Locating extrema Consider the graph of a function ƒ on the interval [-3, 3]. <IMAGE>
a . Give the approximate coordinates of the local maxima and minima of ƒ
Locating extrema Consider the graph of a function ƒ on the interval [-3, 3]. <IMAGE>
b. Give the approximate coordinates of the absolute maximum and minimum values of ƒ (if they exist).
Locating extrema Consider the graph of a function ƒ on the interval [-3, 3]. <IMAGE>
c. Give the approximate coordinates of the inflection point(s) of f.
Locating extrema Consider the graph of a function ƒ on the interval [-3, 3]. <IMAGE>
d. Give the approximate coordinates of the zero(s) of f.
Use the graphs of ƒ' and ƒ" to complete the following steps. <IMAGE>
c. Determine where f has local maxima and minima.
Increasing and decreasing functions. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
f(x) = √(9 - x²) + sin⁻¹ (x/3)
Increasing and decreasing functions. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
f(x) = x ln x - 2x + 3 on (0,∞)