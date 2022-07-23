Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. F(x) = x³ - 4x + 100 and G(x) = x³ - 4x - 100 are antiderivatives of the same function.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. F(x) = x³ - 4x + 100 and G(x) = x³ - 4x - 100 are antiderivatives of the same function.
Optimal soda can
a. Classical problem Find the radius and height of a cylindrical soda can with a volume of 354 cm³ that minimize the surface area.
Cosine limits Let n be a positive integer. Evaluate the following limits.
lim_x→0 (1 - cos xⁿ) / x²ⁿ
90–103. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals.
∫ (2x +1)² dx
Optimal popcorn box A small popcorn box is created from a 12" x 12" sheet of paperboard by first cutting out four shaded rectangles, each of length x and width x/2 (see figure). The remaining paperboard is folded along the solid lines to form a box. What dimensions of the box maximize the volume of the box? <IMAGE>
Use the graphs of ƒ' and ƒ" to complete the following steps. <IMAGE>
b. Determine the locations of the inflection points of f and the intervals on which f is concave up or concave down.