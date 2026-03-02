13–14. Absolute and relative growth rates Two functions f and g are given. Show that the growth rate of the linear function is constant and the relative growth rate of the exponential function is constant.
f(t) = 100 + 10.5t, g(t) = 100e^(t/10)
U.S. population projections According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the nation’s population (to the nearest million) was 296 million in 2005 and 321 million in 2015. The Bureau also projects a 2050 population of 398 million. To construct a logistic model, both the growth rate and the carrying capacity must be estimated. There are several ways to estimate these parameters. Here is one approach:
a. Assume t = 0 corresponds to 2005 and that the population growth is exponential for the first ten years; that is, between 2005 and 2015, the population is given by P(t) = P(0)exp(rt). Estimate the growth rate r using this assumption.
47. Carbon-14 The oldest known frozen human mummy, discovered in the Schnalstal glacier of the Italian Alps in 1991 and called Otzi, was found wearing straw shoes and a leather coat with goat fur, and holding a copper ax and stone dagger. It was estimated that Otzi died 5000 years before he was discovered in the melting glacier. How much of the original carbon-14 remained in Otzi at the time of his discovery?
23. Human evolution continues The analysis of tooth shrinkage by C. Loring Brace and colleagues at the University of Michigan’s Museum of Anthropology indicates that human tooth size is continuing to decrease and that the evolutionary process has not yet come to a halt. In northern Europeans, for example, tooth size reduction now has a rate of 1% per 1000 years.
c. What will be our descendants’ tooth size 20,000 years from now (as a percentage of our present tooth size)?
37. Plutonium-239 The half-life of the plutonium isotope is 24,360 years. If 10 g of plutonium is released into the atmosphere by a nuclear accident, how many years will it take for 80% of the isotope to decay?
a. If t represents time in years and y represents tooth size, use the condition that y=0.99y_0 when t=1000 to find the value of k in the equation y=y_0 e^(kt). Then use this value of k to answer the following questions.
31. The incidence of a disease (Continuation of Example 4.) Suppose that in any given year the number of cases can be reduced by 25% instead of 20%.
b. How long will it take to eradicate the disease—that is, reduce the number of cases to less than 1?