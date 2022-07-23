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Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.6.1a
Chapter 7, Problem 7.6.1a

Use reference triangles in an appropriate quadrant to find the angles in Exercises 1–8.
1. a. arctan 1

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Find the volumes of the solids in Exercises 135 and 136.

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Textbook Question

[Technology Exercise] In Exercises 139–141, find the domain and range of each composite function. Then graph the compositions on separate screens. Do the graphs make sense in each case? Give reasons for your answers. Comment on any differences you see.

139. a. y=arctan(tan x)

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