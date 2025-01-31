Calculate the derivative of the following functions. In some cases, it is useful to use the properties of logarithms to simplify the functions before computing f'(x).
y = 4 log₃(x²−1)
y = 4 log₃(x²−1)
y = (cos x) In cos²x
63–74. Derivatives of logarithmic functions Calculate the derivative of the following functions. In some cases, it is useful to use the properties of logarithms to simplify the functions before computing f'(x).
y = log₈ |tan x|
f(x) = In(3x + 1)⁴
f(x) = In (2x - 1)(x + 2)³ / (1 - 4x)²
f(x) = In(sec⁴x tan² x)