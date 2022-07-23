L'Hôpital's Rule

L'Hôpital's Rule is a method for evaluating limits that result in indeterminate forms like 0/0 or ∞/∞. It states that if such a form occurs, the limit of the ratio of two functions can be found by taking the derivative of the numerator and the derivative of the denominator. This rule can be applied to the limit in the question if direct substitution leads to an indeterminate form.