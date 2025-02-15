Simplify the difference quotients ƒ(x+h) - ƒ(x) / h and ƒ(x) - ƒ(a) / (x-a) by rationalizing the numerator.
ƒ(x) = √(1-2x)
Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at the given value of x.
y = 4 sin x cos x; x = π/3
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. The lines tangent to the graph of y=sin x on the interval [−π/2,π/2] have a maximum slope of 1.
The population of the United States (in millions) by decade is given in the table, where t is the number of years after 1910. These data are plotted and fitted with a smooth curve y = p(t) in the figure. <IMAGE><IMAGE>
Compute the average rate of population growth from 1950 to 1960.
Estimate the instantaneous rate of growth in 1985.
72–76. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to each of the following curves at the given point.
y = 3x³+ sin x; (0, 0)
79–82. {Use of Tech} Visualizing tangent and normal lines
b. Graph the tangent and normal lines on the given graph.
(x²+y²)² = 25/3 (x²-y²); (x0,y0) = (2,-1) (lemniscate of Bernoulli)