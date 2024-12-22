Definite Integral

The definite integral of a function over an interval gives the net area under the curve of that function between two points. In this context, to find the area function A(x), we use the definite integral of the function f(t) from 0 to x, which mathematically is expressed as A(x) = ∫[0 to x] f(t) dt. This concept is fundamental in calculus as it connects the geometric interpretation of area with the analytical process of integration.