Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) = 3x⁵ - 25x³ + 60x on [-2,3]
ƒ(x) = 3x⁵ - 25x³ + 60x on [-2,3]
ƒ(x) cos² x on [0,π]
ƒ(x) = sin 3x on [-π/4,π/3]
ƒ(x) = (2x)ˣ on [0.1,1]
{Use of Tech} Absolute maxima and minima
a. Find the critical points of f on the given interval.
b. Determine the absolute extreme values of f on the given interval.
c. Use a graphing utility to confirm your conclusions.
f(x) = 2ᶻ sin x on [-2,6]
{Use of Tech} Critical points and extreme values
a. Find the critical points of the following functions on the given interval. Use a root finder, if necessary.
b. Use a graphing utility to determine whether the critical points correspond to local maxima, local minima, or neither.
c. Find the absolute maximum and minimum values on the given interval, if they exist
h(x) (5-x)/(x² + 2x - 3) on [-10,10]
Theory and Examples
Determine the values of constants a and b so that f(x) = ax² + bx has an absolute maximum at the point (1,2).